Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 54.2% in the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.52. 13,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.91. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

