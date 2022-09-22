Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,398 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $239.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,068. The company has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

