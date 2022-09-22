Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 5,195 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 53,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.86%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

