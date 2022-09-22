Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,691 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $248.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,732. The stock has a market cap of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

