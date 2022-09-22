Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

