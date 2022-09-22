Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.29 on Thursday, reaching $298.21. 85,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day moving average of $340.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

