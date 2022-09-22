Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,270. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

