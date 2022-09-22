Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

