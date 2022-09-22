Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 2.0 %
IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $326.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.50 and a 12 month high of $689.95.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
