Planned Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Planned Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $655.90.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $525.69 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $567.71 and a 200-day moving average of $558.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

