Planned Solutions Inc. Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

NYSE:GS opened at $320.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

