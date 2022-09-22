Planned Solutions Inc. Has $3.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,499 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 926.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

