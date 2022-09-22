Planned Solutions Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after buying an additional 601,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after buying an additional 361,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,054,000.

Shares of IDV opened at $24.84 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

