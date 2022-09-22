Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for 17.2% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,619.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 120,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80.

