PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.38 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $155.32 million and $11.38 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. PlayDapp’s official website is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.