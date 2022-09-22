Playkey (PKT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,429.00

Playkey (PKT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Playkey has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $76,505.71 and $47,429.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063749 BTC.

About Playkey

PKT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “PKT Network is designed to decentralize internet access around the world by enabling anyone to become an ISP. To virtualize the technical aspects of an ISP, while decentralizing the location-specific role of the infrastructure operator, it introduces the concepts of the Edge Point and the Cloud ISP. An Edge Point is a device that is operated by an individual, business, or community group, is open to the public and provides access to the PKT Network. A Cloud ISP is a hybrid between a traditional ISP and a VPN provider. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars.

