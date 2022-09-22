Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 23,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,966,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

Playtika Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

About Playtika

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

