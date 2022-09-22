Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Plexus’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $334,267.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,980,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,838. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plexus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

