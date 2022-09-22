POLKARARE Market Cap Hits $59,063.02 (PRARE)

POLKARARE (PRARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One POLKARARE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. POLKARARE has a total market cap of $59,063.02 and approximately $71,503.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

POLKARARE Profile

POLKARARE’s launch date was May 7th, 2021. POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. The official website for POLKARARE is www.polkarare.com. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POLKARARE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaRARE is a web3 economy that allows any user or a brand to create, trade, and discover NFTs. By leveraging NFT's provable scarcity, transferability, and polkarare’s offerings, we aim to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. PolkaRare is powered by PolkaDot, Polygon, Ethereum, & Binance Smart ChainTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POLKARARE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POLKARARE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POLKARARE using one of the exchanges listed above.

