PooCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,768.00 (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PooCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PooCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PooCoin
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin.
Buying and Selling PooCoin
