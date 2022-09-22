Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $315.08

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $315.08 and last traded at $317.29, with a volume of 730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.96.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pool by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Pool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

