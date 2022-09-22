PoolTogether (POOL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $44,052.00

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. PoolTogether has a market cap of $2.46 million and $44,052.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00006504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PoolTogether has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether’s genesis date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PoolTogether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PoolTogether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

