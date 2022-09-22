POP 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,788.00 (POP!)

POP (POP!) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. POP has a total market cap of $601,186.00 and approximately $32,788.00 worth of POP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POP has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One POP coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00134330 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.42 or 0.01820634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

POP was first traded on April 9th, 2021. POP’s total supply is 49,168,728 coins. POP’s official Twitter account is @PoPt0wn and its Facebook page is accessible here. POP’s official website is pop.town/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “POP is a platform that allows two projects to prove their partnership and allows one-sided Liquidity Pool funding in Uniswap by matching providers.The POP Token (POP) serves as both a DAO governance and incentive token by allowing users to receive rewards from the POP vault. In the future, the DAO, and thus POP holders, will be able to vote on which MLPs will be accepted into the POP marketplace, amongst other governance decisions regarding protocol development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POP using one of the exchanges listed above.

