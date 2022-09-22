Popcorn (POP) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last Week

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00025411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00276821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002517 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

Popcorn (POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Popcorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

