Portion (PRT) Reaches Market Cap of $460,781.38

Portion (PRT) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $460,781.38 and approximately $43.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Portion has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 15th, 2021. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

