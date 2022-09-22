Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 1,079 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 40,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Post Holdings Partnering Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

