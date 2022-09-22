Potentiam (PTM) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Potentiam (PTM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Potentiam has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $358,262.63 and approximately $16,424.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Potentiam Coin Profile
Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Potentiam
