Potentiam (PTM) Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges

Potentiam (PTM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Potentiam has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $358,262.63 and approximately $16,424.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Potentiam Coin Profile

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

