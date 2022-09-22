Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Down 13.4% This Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00004061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a market capitalization of $150,243.48 and approximately $4,239.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token was first traded on November 30th, 2020. Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is powerindex.io/#/mainnet. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIPT is a PowerIndex Pool Token – a share of PowerIndex pool. PowerIndex stores a basket of 8 assets on a special smart-contract in Ethereum. This token can be issued only by supplying liquidity to it. When someone supplies liquidity to the contract, PIPT token is minted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

