PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 506,573 shares.The stock last traded at $17.95 and had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PowerSchool from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.70 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 18,171 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $317,083.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PowerSchool by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PowerSchool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 27,286 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.