Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Buys 5,464 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4,046.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 342,247 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $5,310,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 618,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $24.98 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,857. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

