Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after buying an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of VB traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.83. 8,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

