Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 14,598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 116,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,642,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,713,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,462,000 after purchasing an additional 549,898 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.21. 950,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,607,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.