PRCY Coin (PRCY) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

PRCY Coin (PRCY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. PRCY Coin has a market cap of $1.05 million and $146,843.00 worth of PRCY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRCY Coin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PRCY Coin has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00127985 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00635373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00874237 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PRCY Coin Profile
PRCY Coin’s total supply is 60,734,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,479,255 coins. PRCY Coin’s official Twitter account is @prcycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRCY Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PRCYCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
PRCY Coin Coin Trading
