Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.32 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. Analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.