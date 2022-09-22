Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 423 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,796 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 52,680 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,076,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.05.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

