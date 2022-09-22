Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 65 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $42,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $961,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,907 shares of company stock worth $3,554,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of FDS stock traded down $37.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $392.62. 13,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $410.14. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.75.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.