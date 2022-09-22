Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 111 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 171.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 42.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.78. 13,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,505. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.69 and its 200-day moving average is $203.75. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

