Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 341 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,535 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. 159,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682,940. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

