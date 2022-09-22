Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Has $389,000 Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $204.43. 1,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.59. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.99 and a 12 month high of $334.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.