Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,673 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

WY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.70. 59,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,183. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

