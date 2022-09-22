Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after buying an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after purchasing an additional 452,809 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,076,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,963,000 after purchasing an additional 436,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,587,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,186,895.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,400 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,658. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.