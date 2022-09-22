Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 429 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

