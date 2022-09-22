Private Advisor Group LLC Has $82.62 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $82,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $232.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

