Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 36,391 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,391 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $51,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 142,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,398 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 44,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.96 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

