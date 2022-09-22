Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Down 16.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) was down 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 121,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 36,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$118.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

