ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.08 Average PT from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFHC shares. Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,699,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,051,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,175,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,648,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Trading Down 3.2 %

ProFrac Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

