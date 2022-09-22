Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $149.50. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.09.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

