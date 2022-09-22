PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 24640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several analysts recently commented on PGRU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRU. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the first quarter worth $299,978,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

