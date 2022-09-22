PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.31

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 24640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on PGRU shares. HSBC initiated coverage on PropertyGuru in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.40 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.
PropertyGuru Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
