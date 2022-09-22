ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Position Raised by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,368 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises 6.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $13,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,458,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 470,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 85,775.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 589.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.73. 1,345,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,517,852. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

