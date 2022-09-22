Pub Finance Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Pub Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00132302 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.46 or 0.00725657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002365 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00864474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
