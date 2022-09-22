Public Mint (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,626.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029627 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

